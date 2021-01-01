                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Ashton under Lyne Band

Posted: 7-Sep-2021

Required:
SOPRANO CORNET: We are looking for a confident and competent player to join our experienced cornet bench. Rehearsals are on Monday nights 8-10pm and we have a sensible and good quality forthcoming concert and contest schedule.

Contact:
Applications in confidence to the band secretary Gary Roylance at or via the band Facebook page

  Map to bandroom

Ashton under Lyne Band

Posted: 7-Sep-2021

Required:
PRINCIPAL CORNET - Due to unforseen circumstances we now have an opening for a new leader for our cornet section! If you think you are up for the challenge all the help and support required awaits you. We are now back into full rehearsals.

Contact:
Enquiries in confidence to the band secretary at or via the band facebook page

  Map to bandroom
view all events »

What's on

Bodmin Town Band - Bodmin Town Band

Sunday 5 September • Mount Folly, Bodmin Town centre PL31 2DQ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 17 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Bodmin Town Band - Bodmin Town Band in concert

Friday 24 September • St Petroc's Church, Priory Road, Bodmin PL31 2DT

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Bollington Brass Band

September 7 • Solo Cornet, E Flat Bass, Tuned and or Kit Percussionist. Friendly 1st section North West band Nr Stockport/Macclesfield.. Sensible contest and concert program throughout the year.. Currently rehearsing Thursdays 8-10pm

Ashton under Lyne Band

September 7 • SOPRANO CORNET: We are looking for a confident and competent player to join our experienced cornet bench. Rehearsals are on Monday nights 8-10pm and we have a sensible and good quality forthcoming concert and contest schedule.

Ashton under Lyne Band

September 7 • PRINCIPAL CORNET - Due to unforseen circumstances we now have an opening for a new leader for our cornet section! If you think you are up for the challenge all the help and support required awaits you. We are now back into full rehearsals.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Duncan A. Beckley

BA, MA
Conductor, adjudicator, band trainer and teacher

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top