Lindley Band
Posted: 10-Sep-2021
Required:
HORN and CORNET positions available in our friendly First Section band which enjoys a mix of concerts and contests. We are located just 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24. Post Code HD3 3JE Rehearsals are Monday and Wednesday evenings 8.00 to 10.00pm.
Contact:
www.thelindleyband.net
You are invited to come for a blow at one of our rehearsals when you will be made very welcome by our MD Mike Golding. In the first instance please email our secretary:- or call 07958 227529