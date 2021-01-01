                 

Ashton under Lyne Band

Posted: 15-Sep-2021

Required:
SOPRANO CORNET: We are looking for a confident and competent player to join our experienced cornet bench. Rehearsals are on Monday nights 8-10pm and we have a sensible and good quality forthcoming concert and contest schedule.

Contact:
Enquiries will be in strict confidence to the band secretary at or 07747816593. Visit our facebook page

  Map to bandroom

Ashton under Lyne Band

Posted: 15-Sep-2021

Required:
PRINCIPAL CORNET - We now have an opening for a new leader for our cornet section! If you think you are up for the challenge all the help and support required awaits you from a great team of experiences players.

Contact:
Enquiries will be in strict confidence to the band secretary via our facebook page, Ashton under Lyne Brass Band, through email to or by phone 07747816593

  Map to bandroom
