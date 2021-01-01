                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Bollington Brass Band

Posted: 16-Sep-2021

Required:
Looking for a new challenge? We are currently recruiting a Solo Cornet, E Flat Bass, Tuned and or Kit Percussionist. Friendly 1st section North West. Sensible contest and concert program throughout the year. Currently rehearsing Thursdays 8-10pm.

Contact:
Please feel free to contact the band in confidence at or contact our MD Peter Christian on 07854619023

  Map to bandroom   Bollington Brass Band

Bollington Brass Band

Posted: 7-Sep-2021

Required:
Solo Cornet, E Flat Bass, Tuned and or Kit Percussionist. Friendly 1st section North West band Nr Stockport/Macclesfield. Sensible contest and concert program throughout the year. Currently rehearsing Thursdays 8-10pm

Contact:
Please feel free to contact the band in confidence at or contact our MD Peter Christina on 07854619023

  Map to bandroom   Bollington Brass Band
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 17 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Bodmin Town Band - Bodmin Town Band in concert

Friday 24 September • St Petroc's Church, Priory Road, Bodmin PL31 2DT

Regent Hall Concerts - RAF Central Band Brass Ensemble & Seraphim Consort

Thursday 30 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Bollington Brass Band

September 16 • Looking for a new challenge? We are currently recruiting a Solo Cornet, E Flat Bass, Tuned and or Kit Percussionist. Friendly 1st section North West. Sensible contest and concert program throughout the year. Currently rehearsing Thursdays 8-10pm.

Chinnor Silver

September 15 • We are looking to strengthen the band and require PERCUSSION CORNET AND 2ND TROMBONE PLAYERS.. Rehearsals are on a wednesday in our own bandroom.. Good atmosphere in this ambitious friendly band so give us a call.. Concerts and contests planned

Ashton under Lyne Band

September 15 • SOPRANO CORNET: We are looking for a confident and competent player to join our experienced cornet bench. Rehearsals are on Monday nights 8-10pm and we have a sensible and good quality forthcoming concert and contest schedule.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Jonathan Pippen


Conductor, Adjudicator, Trombone Soloist & Clinician

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top