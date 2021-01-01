Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Bollington Brass Band

Posted: 16-Sep-2021

Required:

Looking for a new challenge? We are currently recruiting a Solo Cornet, E Flat Bass, Tuned and or Kit Percussionist. Friendly 1st section North West. Sensible contest and concert program throughout the year. Currently rehearsing Thursdays 8-10pm.



Contact:

Please feel free to contact the band in confidence at or contact our MD Peter Christian on 07854619023

