Positions Vacant

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 20-Sep-2021

Required:
A vacancy exists for a capable and committed kit percussionist to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.

Contact:
All enquiries in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney, Secretary who can be contacted by telephone on 01189 414920 or e-mail at

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 20-Sep-2021

Required:
A vacancy exists for a capable and committed solo cornet player to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.

Contact:
All enquiries in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney, Secretary who can be contacted by telephone on 01189 414920 or e-mail at

