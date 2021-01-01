                 

Positions Vacant

Lindley Band

Posted: 21-Sep-2021

Required:
SOLO HORN required in our friendly First Section band which enjoys a balanced mix of concerts and contests. We are located just 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24. Post Code HD3 3JE Rehearsals are Monday and Wednesday evenings 8.00 to 10.00pm.

Contact:
www.thelindleyband.net
You are invited to come for a blow at one of our rehearsals when you will be made very welcome by our MD Mike Golding. In the first instance please email our secretary:- or call 07958 227529

  Map to bandroom   Lindley Band

Lindley Band

Posted: 10-Sep-2021

Required:
HORN and CORNET positions available in our friendly First Section band which enjoys a mix of concerts and contests. We are located just 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24. Post Code HD3 3JE Rehearsals are Monday and Wednesday evenings 8.00 to 10.00pm.

Contact:
www.thelindleyband.net
You are invited to come for a blow at one of our rehearsals when you will be made very welcome by our MD Mike Golding. In the first instance please email our secretary:- or call 07958 227529

  Map to bandroom   Lindley Band
