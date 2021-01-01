Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Shipston Town Band

Posted: 25-Sep-2021

Required:

We are rehearsing covid safe in our refurbished band hall. We are looking to recruit Bb Cornets position negotiable Principal Trom Bass Trom Eb Bass and Bb Bass to bring the band up to full strength



Contact:

We are in Section 3 in the Midlands and are based in Shipston which is in South Warwickshire. We rehearse on Sunday at 7 and on Wednesday at 7.30 To apply ring 01789 269032 or 07598971265 or visit our website shipstonband.org

Shipston Town Band

Posted: 20-Sep-2021

Required:

Stour Concert Brass our comminity band are looking for Bb Bass Eb Bass and Solo Cornets to bring the band up to strength. We rehearse in our refurbished band room in Shipston in South Warwickshire on Friday at 7.45



Contact:

To apply contact the band secretary on 01789 269032 or 07598971265

Shipston Town Band

Posted: 13-Sep-2021

Required:

We are rehearsing covid safe in our refurbished band hall. We are looking to recruit Bb Cornets position negotiable Principal Trom Bass Trom Eb Bass and Bb Bass to bring the band up to full strength.



Contact:

We are in Section 3 in the Midlands and are based in Shipston which is in South Warwickshire. We rehearse on Sunday at 7 and on Wednesday at 7.30 To apply ring 01789 269032 or 07598971265 or visit our website shipstonband.org.

Shipston Town Band

Posted: 5-Sep-2021

Required:

We are rehearsing covid safe in our refurbished band hall. We are looking to recruit Bb Cornets position negotiable Bass Trom Eb Bass and Bb Bass to bring the band up to full strength. We will be rehearsing on Wednesday at 7.30 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m.



Contact:

We are in Section 3 in the Midlands and are based in Shipston which is in South Warwickshire. To apply ring 01789 269032 or 07598971265 or visit our website shipstonband.org. We look forward to seeing you and you will receive a warm welcome