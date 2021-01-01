Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 28-Sep-2021

Required:

Epping Forest (L&SC 2nd Section) have vacancies for Trombone, Tenor Horn and Euphonium players. We rehearse on Monday evenings in our own band room 8-10pm. The band aim for a sensible mix of contest and concert performances under MD Keith Schroeter.



Contact:

We welcome applications from players who want to join a friendly, progressive group of players who are keen to improve standards and provide quality entertainmentâ€¨Either visit our website www.eppingforestband.co.uk or contact Keith (MD) on 07775 857600.

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 3-Sep-2021

Required:

Epping Forest (L&SC 2nd Section) have vacancies for Trombone, Tenor Horn and Euphonium players. We rehearse on Monday evenings in our own band room 8-10pm. The band aim for a sensible mix of contest and concert performances under MD Keith Schroeter.



Contact:

We welcome applications from players who want to join a friendly, progressive group of players who are keen to improve standards and provide quality entertainment

Either visit our website www.eppingforestband.co.uk or contact Keith (MD) on 07775 857600.

