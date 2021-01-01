1 to 2 of 2
Epping Forest Band
Posted: 28-Sep-2021
Required:
Epping Forest (L&SC 2nd Section) have vacancies for Trombone, Tenor Horn and Euphonium players. We rehearse on Monday evenings in our own band room 8-10pm. The band aim for a sensible mix of contest and concert performances under MD Keith Schroeter.
Contact:
We welcome applications from players who want to join a friendly, progressive group of players who are keen to improve standards and provide quality entertainmentâ€¨Either visit our website www.eppingforestband.co.uk or contact Keith (MD) on 07775 857600.
