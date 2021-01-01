                 

Positions Vacant

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 28-Sep-2021

Epping Forest (L&SC 2nd Section) have vacancies for Trombone, Tenor Horn and Euphonium players. We rehearse on Monday evenings in our own band room 8-10pm. The band aim for a sensible mix of contest and concert performances under MD Keith Schroeter.

We welcome applications from players who want to join a friendly, progressive group of players who are keen to improve standards and provide quality entertainmentâ€¨Either visit our website www.eppingforestband.co.uk or contact Keith (MD) on 07775 857600.

Regent Hall Concerts - RAF Central Band Brass Ensemble & Seraphim Consort

Thursday 30 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Fulham Band

Friday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Bone-afide Trombone Quartet

Friday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Foden's Band

Friday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Guards Brass

Saturday 2 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Chinnor Silver

September 28 • Due to relocation we require a 2ND TROMBONE AND A TUTTI CORNET.. Rehearsals held on a Wednesday in our newly refurbished bandroom.. Concerts and contests planned.. .

Epping Forest Band

September 28 • Epping Forest (L&SC 2nd Section) have vacancies for Trombone, Tenor Horn and Euphonium players. We rehearse on Monday evenings in our own band room 8-10pm. The band aim for a sensible mix of contest and concert performances under MD Keith Schroeter.

Otterbourne Brass

September 27 • Otterbourne Brass, West of England 2nd Section, have immediate vacancies for trombones and basses. Rehearsals every Thurs, 7.30 in the Village Hall complex 2 min off junction 12 M3. Modern repertoire in preparation for several concerts to year end.

Howard J Evans

MA (Dist), Mus.B (hons), ARCM (hons), LRAM, LTCL, PGCE
Conductor, composer, arranger, tutor and pianist

               

