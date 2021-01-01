1 to 2 of 2
Chadderton Band
Posted: 28-Sep-2021
Required:
Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band particularly on Euph Drums and Horn. Come along for a blow most welcome.
Contact:
Rehearsals: Mon 7.45 pm 9.30 pm
Venue: St Barnabas Church Hall Arundel St, Clarksfield, Oldham OL4 1NL
Contact: Lee Stevenson: 07512032818 -for any details. Thank you.
Chadderton Band
Posted: 9-Sep-2021
Required:
Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band particularly on Euph Drums and Horn. Come along for a blow most welcome.
Contact:
Rehearsals: Mon 7.45 pm 9.30 pm
Venue: St Barnabas Church Hall Arundel St, Clarksfield, Oldham OL4 1NL
Contact: Lee Stevenson: 07512032818 -for any details. Thank you.