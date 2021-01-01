1 to 2 of 2
Crewe Brass
Posted: 2-Oct-2021
Required:
Crewe Brass, a progressive and highly motivated 3rd Section Band are looking for a top quality SOLO TROMBONE So if you fancy the challenge of the end chair then simply email the Band or message us via our Facebook page, we would love to hear from you.
Contact:
Interested players can simply email the Band on We would love to hear from you. So if you're coming back to banding after the enforced break looking for a new challenge, we are the band for you. 5 mins off J16. Email now ...
Crewe Brass
Posted: 2-Oct-2021
Required:
Crewe Brass, a progressive and highly motivated 3rd Section Band are looking for a top quality PRINCIPAL CORNET So if you fancy the challenge of the top chair then simply email the Band or message us via our Facebook page, we would love to hear from you.
Contact:
Interested players can simply email the Band on We would love to hear from you. So if you're coming back to banding after the enforced break looking for a new challenge, we are the band for you. 5 mins off J16. Email now ...