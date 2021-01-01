Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Crewe Brass

Posted: 2-Oct-2021

Required:

Crewe Brass, a progressive and highly motivated 3rd Section Band are looking for a top quality SOLO TROMBONE So if you fancy the challenge of the end chair then simply email the Band or message us via our Facebook page, we would love to hear from you.



Contact:

Interested players can simply email the Band on We would love to hear from you. So if you're coming back to banding after the enforced break looking for a new challenge, we are the band for you. 5 mins off J16. Email now ...

Crewe Brass

Posted: 2-Oct-2021

Required:

Crewe Brass, a progressive and highly motivated 3rd Section Band are looking for a top quality PRINCIPAL CORNET So if you fancy the challenge of the top chair then simply email the Band or message us via our Facebook page, we would love to hear from you.



Contact:

Interested players can simply email the Band on We would love to hear from you. So if you're coming back to banding after the enforced break looking for a new challenge, we are the band for you. 5 mins off J16. Email now ...