Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 3-Oct-2021

A vacancy exists for a capable and committed EEb player to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.

All enquiries in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney, Secretary who can be contacted by telephone on 01189 414920 or e-mail at

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 20-Sep-2021

A vacancy exists for a capable and committed kit percussionist to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.

All enquiries in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney, Secretary who can be contacted by telephone on 01189 414920 or e-mail at

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 20-Sep-2021

A vacancy exists for a capable and committed solo cornet player to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.

All enquiries in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney, Secretary who can be contacted by telephone on 01189 414920 or e-mail at

