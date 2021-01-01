1 to 4 of 4
Stretford Band
Posted: 6-Oct-2021
Required:
Experienced drummer required for a friendly, non-contesting band. We are a community based band with a long, proud history. We are currently rebuilding following covid and looking forward to local concerts and engagements in the coming months.
Contact:
We rehearse Tuesdays and Thursdays 8-10pm, Sevenways Methodist Church, Barton Rd, Stertford M32 9RD. We will make you very welcome if you come down for a blow and to meet the band. Please contact John for more info. 07590507494
Stretford Band
Posted: 6-Oct-2021
Required:
Trombones required for a friendly, non-contesting band. We are a community based band with a long, proud history currently rebuilding following covid. We are looking forward to concerts and engagements in the coming months and would welcome all players.
Contact:
We rehearse Tuesdays and Thursdays 8-10pm, Sevenways Methodist Church, Barton Rd, StertfordM32 9RD. We will make you very welcome if you come down for a blow and to meet the band. Please contact John for more info. 07590507494
Stretford Band
Posted: 6-Oct-2021
Required:
Principle cornet required for a friendly, non-contesting band. We are a community based band with a long, proud history . We are currently rebuilding following covid and looking forward to local concerts and engagements in the coming months.
Contact:
We rehearse Tuesdays and Thursdays 8-10pm, Sevenways Methodist Church, Barton Rd, StertfordM32 9RD. We will make you very welcome if you come down for a blow and to meet the band. Please contact John for more info. 07590507494
