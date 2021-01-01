1 to 1 of 1
Newstead Brass
Posted: 6-Oct-2021
Required:
Our popular Championship Section band has a vacancy for BBb Bass to join our skilled bass section and provide a secure foundation for the bands ongoing development with musical director Jim Davies. Rehearsals Wednesday and Sunday in Kirkby in Ashfield.
Contact:
Please contact Carrie (Chair) on 07803 623113 or Mike (Secretary) on 07914 529936 for more details and an invite to a rehearsal. Alternatively drop us an email to .
