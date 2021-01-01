1 to 5 of 5
Shipston Town Band
Posted: 7-Oct-2021
Required:
We are rehearsing covid safe in our refurbished band hall. We are looking to recruit Bb Cornets position negotiable Principal Trom Bass Trom Eb Bass and Bb Bass to bring the band up to full strength
Contact:
We are in Section 3 in the Midlands and are based in Shipston which is in South Warwickshire. We rehearse on Sunday at 7 and on Wednesday at 7.30 To apply ring 01789 269032 or 07598971265 or visit our website shipstonband.org
Shipston Town Band
Posted: 20-Sep-2021
Required:
Stour Concert Brass our comminity band are looking for Bb Bass Eb Bass and Solo Cornets to bring the band up to strength. We rehearse in our refurbished band room in Shipston in South Warwickshire on Friday at 7.45
Contact:
To apply contact the band secretary on 01789 269032 or 07598971265
