The Marple Band

Posted: 10-Oct-2021

Required:

Are you looking for a change of scene. Marple Band are a 1st Section friendly group of musicians who are looking for a Bb Bass , variety of cornets( depending on experience), 2nd Horn, Baritone & kit percussion to join us for 2022 NW Regionals.



Contact:

Contact us via facebook or or telephone 01457864054. All applications in strictest confidence. We rehearse at our own bandroom in Marple, normally on a Wednesday and Friday night from 8-10pm, you are welcome to come for a blow.