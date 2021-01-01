                 

Shipston Town Band

Posted: 14-Oct-2021

Required:
We are rehearsing covid safe in our refurbished band hall. We are looking to recruit Bb Cornets position negotiable Principal Trom Bass Trom Eb Bass and Bb Bass to bring the band up to full strength

Contact:
We are in Section 3 in the Midlands and are based in Shipston which is in South Warwickshire. We rehearse on Sunday at 7 and on Wednesday at 7.30 To apply ring 01789 269032 or 07598971265 or visit our website shipstonband.org

  Map to bandroom

Shipston Town Band

Posted: 20-Sep-2021

Required:
Stour Concert Brass our comminity band are looking for Bb Bass Eb Bass and Solo Cornets to bring the band up to strength. We rehearse in our refurbished band room in Shipston in South Warwickshire on Friday at 7.45

Contact:
To apply contact the band secretary on 01789 269032 or 07598971265

  Map to bandroom   Shipston Town Band
