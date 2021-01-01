Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Staines Brass

Posted: 15-Oct-2021

Required:

Staines Brass are looking for , E flat Bass and B flat Bass players to join our ranks following the return to rehearsals. Our rehearsal nights are Thursday 8pm and we are based The Lammas Park, Staines, TW18 4XZ



Contact:

If you are interested in the position or would like more information then please email us using or Tele: The Conductor Taraq Ahmed on 07881364970 or Band Manager Derek Muir on 07951437034

