                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Staines Brass

Posted: 15-Oct-2021

Required:
Staines Brass are looking for , E flat Bass and B flat Bass players to join our ranks following the return to rehearsals. Our rehearsal nights are Thursday 8pm and we are based The Lammas Park, Staines, TW18 4XZ

Contact:
If you are interested in the position or would like more information then please email us using or Tele: The Conductor Taraq Ahmed on 07881364970 or Band Manager Derek Muir on 07951437034

  Map to bandroom   Staines Brass

Staines Brass

Posted: 25-Sep-2021

Required:
Staines Brass are looking for , E flat Bass and B flat Bass players to join our ranks following the return to rehearsals. Our rehearsal nights are Thursday 8pm and we are based The Lammas Park, Staines, TW18 4XZ

Contact:
Contact:
If you are interested in the position or would like more information then please email us using or Tele: The Conductor Taraq Ahmed on 07881364970

  Map to bandroom   Staines Brass
view all events »

What's on

Godalming Band - Autumn Concert with Godalming Band

Saturday 16 October • Godalming United Church, Bridge Street, Godalming, Surrey, GU7 3DU GU7 3DU

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Air Force Salon Orchestra

Friday 5 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 7 November • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church St. London SE10 9BJ

Abertillery Town Band - 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert

Saturday 13 November • Metropole Cultural and Conference Centre, Mitre St, Abertillery NP13 1AL

Regent Hall Concerts - Magli Brass Quintet

Friday 19 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Staines Brass

October 15 • Staines Brass are looking for , E flat Bass and B flat Bass players to join our ranks following the return to rehearsals. Our rehearsal nights are Thursday 8pm and we are based The Lammas Park, Staines, TW18 4XZ

Shipston Town Band

October 14 • We are rehearsing covid safe in our refurbished band hall. We are looking to recruit Bb Cornets position negotiable Principal Trom Bass Trom Eb Bass and Bb Bass to bring the band up to full strength

Uppermill Band

October 12 • UPPERMILL BAND, North West 2nd Section Champions and 2021 National Finalists have a vacancy for a PRINCIPAL CORNET PLAYER. We are looking for a player who demonstrates musicality, technical ability and importantly has the skills to lead the team.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Mike Sheppard

B.A. (Hons) Music
Composer, conductor, teacher, author

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top