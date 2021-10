Uppermill Band October 18 • UPPERMILL BAND, North West 2nd Section Champions and 2021 National Finalists have a vacancy for a PRINCIPAL CORNET PLAYER. We are looking for a player who demonstrates musicality, technical ability and importantly has the skills to lead the team.

Essex Police Band October 18 • Bb Bass player to start as and when. The Essex Police Band are drawn from a membership made up of serving and retired Essex Police staff + a majority of members from the wider community. We do not contest and practice on Wednesdays night 7.30pm.

Essex Police Band October 18 • Eb Bass player to start as and when. The Essex Police Band are drawn from a membership made up of serving and retired Essex Police staff + a majority of members from the wider community. We do not contest and practice on Wednesdays night 7.30pm.

