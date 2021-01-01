1 to 2 of 2
Chalford Band
Posted: 18-Oct-2021
Required:
Kit percussionist, cornet and euphonium players wanted to complete our experienced line-up. Our rehearsal nights are Monday and Thursday and we are based just outside of Stroud, Gloucestershire.
Contact:
If you are interested or want to find out more then please email us at
Chalford Band
Posted: 5-Oct-2021
Required:
We are currently looking for a kit percussionist and euphonium player to join our ranks following the return to rehearsals. Our rehearsal nights are Monday and Thursday and we are based just outside of Stroud, Gloucestershire.
Contact:
If you are interested or want to find out more then please email us at