Essex Police Band

Posted: 18-Oct-2021

Required:

Bb Bass player to start as and when. The Essex Police Band are drawn from a membership made up of serving and retired Essex Police staff + a majority of members from the wider community. We do not contest and practice on Wednesdays night 7.30pm.



Contact:

Please contact Mark Harvey on 07789117804 or email

Essex Police Band

Posted: 18-Oct-2021

Required:

Eb Bass player to start as and when. The Essex Police Band are drawn from a membership made up of serving and retired Essex Police staff + a majority of members from the wider community. We do not contest and practice on Wednesdays night 7.30pm.



Contact:

Contact Mark Harvey on 07789117804 or email me at