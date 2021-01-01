Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Bollington Brass Band

Posted: 19-Oct-2021

Required:

Looking for a new challenge? We are currently recruiting for a Solo Cornet, E Flat Bass, Tuned and or Kit Percussionist. Friendly 1st section North West. Sensible contest and concert program throughout the year. Currently rehearsing Thursdays 8-10pm.



Contact:



Facebook or www.bollingtonbrass.com

Bollington Brass Band

Posted: 1-Oct-2021

Required:

We are in need of a Solo Cornet, E Flat Bass, Tuned and or Kit Percussionist to complete the band line up. We are a friendly 1st section band with a sensible contest and concert program throughout the year. Currently rehearsing Thursdays 8-10pm.



Contact:

Please feel free to contact the band in confidence at or contact our MD Peter Christian on 07854619023