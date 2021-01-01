                 

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 20-Oct-2021

Required:
Due to relocation we are looking for 2 fun loving,hardworking,enthusiastic players to join our team on TUTTI CORNET & 2ND TROMBONE. Rehearsals are in our own bandroom on wednesdays with the occasional extra when needed. great area piece whats not to like

Contact:
contact the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for more details and a chat or email

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

