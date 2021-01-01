Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Arrow Valley Brass

Posted: 20-Oct-2021

Required:

We are a Third Section band based in Inkberrow, Worcs. Main rehearsal Sunday am. We seek a Tuned Percussionist. We should like to find an experienced player but would also consider someone, probably with some keyboard skill who would like to grow with us



Contact:

Ring Dave 01527 852485 or via arrowvalleybrass.co.uk.

We have a wide range of instruments available. This is a friendly band, has a wide age range and seeks to progress with MD Ashley Buxton. Easy reach from Redditch, Stratford, Droitwich etc.

Arrow Valley Brass

Posted: 11-Oct-2021

Required:

We are seeking a Front Row Cornet, position negotiable This is a Third Section band, conducted by Ashley Buxton. Main rehearsal Sunday am iInkberrow Worcs.easy access from Redditch, Stratford, Droitwich etc wide age range, some contests.



Contact:

Ring Dave on 01527 852485. or through arrowvalleybrass.co.dot.uk .

We are a friendly band looking to enjoy improving