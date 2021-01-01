                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 5 of  5

Shipston Town Band

Posted: 20-Oct-2021

Required:
We are rehearsing covid safe in our refurbished band hall. We are looking to recruit Bb Cornets position negotiable Second Trom Bass Trom Eb Bass and Bb Bass to bring the band up to full strength

Contact:
We are in Section 3 in the Midlands and are based in Shipston which is in South Warwickshire. We rehearse on Sunday at 7 and on Wednesday at 7.30 To apply ring 01789 269032 or 07598971265 or visit our website shipstonband.org

  Map to bandroom   Shipston Town Band

Shipston Town Band

Posted: 14-Oct-2021

Required:
We are rehearsing covid safe in our refurbished band hall. We are looking to recruit Bb Cornets position negotiable Principal Trom Bass Trom Eb Bass and Bb Bass to bring the band up to full strength

Contact:
We are in Section 3 in the Midlands and are based in Shipston which is in South Warwickshire. We rehearse on Sunday at 7 and on Wednesday at 7.30 To apply ring 01789 269032 or 07598971265 or visit our website shipstonband.org

  Map to bandroom   Shipston Town Band

Shipston Town Band

Posted: 7-Oct-2021

Required:
We are rehearsing covid safe in our refurbished band hall. We are looking to recruit Bb Cornets position negotiable Principal Trom Bass Trom Eb Bass and Bb Bass to bring the band up to full strength

Contact:
We are in Section 3 in the Midlands and are based in Shipston which is in South Warwickshire. We rehearse on Sunday at 7 and on Wednesday at 7.30 To apply ring 01789 269032 or 07598971265 or visit our website shipstonband.org

  Map to bandroom   Shipston Town Band

Shipston Town Band

Posted: 30-Sep-2021

Required:
We are rehearsing covid safe in our refurbished band hall. We are looking to recruit Bb Cornets position negotiable Principal Trom Bass Trom Eb Bass and Bb Bass to bring the band up to full strength

Contact:
We are in Section 3 in the Midlands and are based in Shipston which is in South Warwickshire. We rehearse on Sunday at 7 and on Wednesday at 7.30 To apply ring 01789 269032 or 07598971265 or visit our website shipstonband.org

  Map to bandroom   Shipston Town Band

Shipston Town Band

Posted: 25-Sep-2021

Required:
We are rehearsing covid safe in our refurbished band hall. We are looking to recruit Bb Cornets position negotiable Principal Trom Bass Trom Eb Bass and Bb Bass to bring the band up to full strength

Contact:
We are in Section 3 in the Midlands and are based in Shipston which is in South Warwickshire. We rehearse on Sunday at 7 and on Wednesday at 7.30 To apply ring 01789 269032 or 07598971265 or visit our website shipstonband.org

  Map to bandroom   Shipston Town Band
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Air Force Salon Orchestra

Friday 5 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 7 November • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church St. London SE10 9BJ

Abertillery Town Band - 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert

Saturday 13 November • Metropole Cultural and Conference Centre, Mitre St, Abertillery NP13 1AL

Regent Hall Concerts - Magli Brass Quintet

Friday 19 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Youth Brass in Concert

Saturday 20 November • St Mary's Square, Gateshead Quays, Gateshead NE8 2JR

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Shipston Town Band

October 20 • We are rehearsing covid safe in our refurbished band hall. We are looking to recruit Bb Cornets position negotiable Second Trom Bass Trom Eb Bass and Bb Bass to bring the band up to full strength

Chadderton Band

October 20 • Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band particularly on Euph Drums and Horn. Come along for a blow most welcome.

Arrow Valley Brass

October 20 • We are a Third Section band based in Inkberrow, Worcs. Main rehearsal Sunday am. We seek a Tuned Percussionist. We should like to find an experienced player but would also consider someone, probably with some keyboard skill who would like to grow with us

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Michael Bennett

BSc, RNCM (Perf)
Performer, Composer, Arranger, Teacher

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top