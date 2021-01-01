                 

Welwyn Garden City Band

Posted: 21-Oct-2021

We are a friendly & sociable Third Section Band with a busy Christmas season rapidly approaching (Government regulations permitting). We have vacancies for SOPRANO CORNET, BBb BASS & TUNED PERCUSSIONIST players. Our MD is Duncan Wilson.

Covid-safe rehearsals are on Sunday evenings from 7.00-9.00pm. If you would like the opportunity to join us, please contact Band Chairman, Steve Dias, in confidence, by e-mail at . Please visit our website at www.wgcband.com

