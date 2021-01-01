Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Glossop Old Band

Posted: 27-Oct-2021

Required:

GLOSSOP OLD BAND, 1st Section Midlands Area, are looking to recruit the following players with immediate effect. One experienced Front Row Cornet player, position negotiable. (Principal seat available to right applicant) and a 2nd Euphonium player.



Contact:

Applications via email to

The band rehearse once a week on Tuesday evening 8 till 10pm. We will rehearse two night a week, when approaching Contests or whenever required.

Friendly band with our own Band Club.

Come and join us.