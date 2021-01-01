                 

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 1-Nov-2021

Required:
A vacancy exists for a capable and committed solo cornet player to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.

Contact:
All enquiries in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney, Secretary who can be contacted by telephone on 01189 414920 or e-mail at

  Map to bandroom

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 1-Nov-2021

Required:
A vacancy exists for a capable and committed EEb player to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.

Contact:
All enquiries in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney, Secretary who can be contacted by telephone on 01189 414920 or e-mail at

  Map to bandroom

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 1-Nov-2021

Required:
A vacancy exists for a capable and committed kit and / or tuned percussionist to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.

Contact:
All enquiries in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney, Secretary who can be contacted by telephone on 01189 414920 or e-mail at

  Map to bandroom

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 1-Nov-2021

Required:
A vacancy exists for a capable and committed tenor horn player who would welcome the opportunity to develop their skills, particularly as a soloist, as the band establishes itself in the third section.

Contact:
All enquiries in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney, Secretary who can be contacted by telephone on 01189 414920 or e-mail at

  Map to bandroom
What's on

Glossop Old Band - Skelmersdale Prize Band

Monday 1 November • Glossop Band Club. Derby Street, Glossop SK13 8LP

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Air Force Salon Orchestra

Friday 5 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Glossop Old Band - St John's Mossley Band

Sunday 7 November • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop SK13 8LP

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 7 November • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church St. London SE10 9BJ

Abertillery Town Band - 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert

Saturday 13 November • Metropole Cultural and Conference Centre, Mitre St, Abertillery NP13 1AL

