Chinnor Silver
Posted: 3-Nov-2021
Required:
Due to relocation we require a SOLO CORNET and a 2nd TROMBONE We rehearse on a Wednesday in our own refurbished bandroom with extras when needed. Realistic program of concerts and contests planned.
Contact:
Ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for more details and a chat or email
All enquiries in the strictest confidence