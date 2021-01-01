                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 3 of  3

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 3-Nov-2021

Required:
Due to relocation we require a SOLO CORNET and a 2nd TROMBONE We rehearse on a Wednesday in our own refurbished bandroom with extras when needed. Realistic program of concerts and contests planned.

Contact:
Ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for more details and a chat or email

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 20-Oct-2021

Required:
Due to relocation we are looking for 2 fun loving,hardworking,enthusiastic players to join our team on TUTTI CORNET & 2ND TROMBONE. Rehearsals are in our own bandroom on wednesdays with the occasional extra when needed. great area piece whats not to like

Contact:
contact the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for more details and a chat or email

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 10-Oct-2021

Required:
Due to relocation we are looking for TUTTI CORNET AND 2ND TROMBONE players to complete our team. We rehearse on a Wednesday in our own refurbished bandroom. Plans in place for concerts and contests for this friendly hardworking 2nd section band.

Contact:
ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for a chat and more details.
You can also email david.pegram60 @gmail.com
All enquiries in the strictest confidence

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver
view all events »

What's on

Glossop Old Band - Skelmersdale Prize Band

Monday 1 November • Glossop Band Club. Derby Street, Glossop SK13 8LP

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Air Force Salon Orchestra

Friday 5 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Glossop Old Band - St John's Mossley Band

Sunday 7 November • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop SK13 8LP

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 7 November • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church St. London SE10 9BJ

Derwent Brass - A Night To Remember | Derwent Brass

Saturday 13 November • St. Peter's Church, Church Lane, Belper, Derbyshire DE56 1FD

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Deepcar Brass Band

November 3 • Players required in our horn and percussion sections to help us regain 3rd section status. Enquiries invited irrespective of age or experience. We rehearse Monday and Friday evenings in Deepcar Village hall at 7.30 pm under our new MD Gavin Brown.

Ibstock Brick Brass

November 3 • Ibstock Brick Brass are a progressive 2nd Section Band based in Coalville and are on the hunt for a tenor trombone (position negiotable) to support their line up. The band are friendly and competive with a mix of concerts & contests throughout the year

Ibstock Brick Brass

November 3 • Ibstock Brick Brass are a progressive 2nd Section Band based in Coalville and are on the hunt for a front row cornet to support their line up. The band are friendly and competive with a mix of concerts & contests throughout the year

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Mike Sheppard

B.A. (Hons) Music
Composer, conductor, teacher, author

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top