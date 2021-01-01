                 

Glossop Old Band

Posted: 4-Nov-2021

Required:
GLOSSOP OLD BAND, 1st Section Midlands Area, are looking to recruit the following players with immediate effect. One experienced Front Row Cornet player, position negotiable. (Principal seat available to right applicant).

Contact:
Applications via email to
The band rehearse once a week on Tuesday evening 8 till 10pm. We will rehearse two night a week, when approaching Contests or whenever required.
Friendly band with our own Band Club.
Come and join us.

