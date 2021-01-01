Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Syston Band

Posted: 8-Nov-2021

Required:

We are looking for a Principal Cornet player to join our friendly 4th section band. Whether you are a seasoned front row player or are after a new challenge we are looking for you. We are also looking for Front row Cornets, Trombones, and Tenor Horns.



Contact:

Rehearsals are in the Syston & District Conservative Club on Mondays from 7:30pm — 9.15pm. If you would like to join or get further information, please contact in confidence or come down to a rehearsal and speak to us there.