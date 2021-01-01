1 to 2 of 2
Bollington Brass Band
Posted: 9-Nov-2021
Required:
We are recruiting and are in need of a Solo Cornet. 1st section North West band looking forward to playing Spectrum at Blackpool this year. We have a sensible contest and concert program throughout the year. Currently rehearsing Thursdays 8-10pm.
Contact:
If you fancy a new challenge please feel free to contact the band in confidence at , Facebook or contact our MD Peter Christian on 07854619023
Bollington Brass Band
Posted: 19-Oct-2021
Required:
Looking for a new challenge? We are currently recruiting for a Solo Cornet, E Flat Bass, Tuned and or Kit Percussionist. Friendly 1st section North West. Sensible contest and concert program throughout the year. Currently rehearsing Thursdays 8-10pm.
Contact:
Facebook or www.bollingtonbrass.com
