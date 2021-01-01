                 

DIGGLE BAND

Posted: 18-Nov-2021

Required:
Diggle band N. West 2nd section have vacancies for 1/ 2nd and 1 /3rd cornet. We are an ambitious committed band with a sensible mix of concert and contests. Rehearsals Tuesday evenings 7.45 pm.at Diggle band club. All applications in confidence.

Contact:
Applications to Kevin Cottom
Mob. 07708313773
DIGGLE BAND

Posted: 27-Oct-2021

Required:
Diggle band 2nd section North West are looking to appoint with immediate effect an experienced conductor to take the band forward. We offer a sensible mixture of concerts and contests. Rehearsals Tuesday's 7.45-9.45 pm. at Diggle Band Club. Saddleworth.

Contact:
Applications in confidence to.
Kevin Cottom. Secretary
Mob 07708313773
Email Kevin.cottom @sky.com

