Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

DIGGLE BAND

Posted: 18-Nov-2021

Required:

Diggle band N. West 2nd section have vacancies for 1/ 2nd and 1 /3rd cornet. We are an ambitious committed band with a sensible mix of concert and contests. Rehearsals Tuesday evenings 7.45 pm.at Diggle band club. All applications in confidence.



Contact:

Applications to Kevin Cottom

Mob. 07708313773

E-mail

DIGGLE BAND

Posted: 27-Oct-2021

Required:

Diggle band 2nd section North West are looking to appoint with immediate effect an experienced conductor to take the band forward. We offer a sensible mixture of concerts and contests. Rehearsals Tuesday's 7.45-9.45 pm. at Diggle Band Club. Saddleworth.



Contact:

Applications in confidence to.

Kevin Cottom. Secretary

Mob 07708313773

Email Kevin.cottom @sky.com