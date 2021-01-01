                 

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 21-Nov-2021

Required:
We are looking for CORNET (position negotiable) and 2nd TROMBONE players to complete our team going into the new year. Realistic schedule of concerts and contests planned. Rehearsals are on a wednesday in our own bandroom with extras when needed.

Contact:
ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for a chat and more details,or email
All enquiries in the strictest confidence.

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 10-Nov-2021

Required:
We are looking for TUTTI CORNET AND 2nd TROMBONE players. We rehearse on a Wednesday evening with extras when needed. Realistic book of concerts and contests planned. Other players welcome to apply as in this friendly band players willing to move around.

Contact:
Ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 or a chat and more details or email

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 3-Nov-2021

Required:
Due to relocation we require a SOLO CORNET and a 2nd TROMBONE We rehearse on a Wednesday in our own refurbished bandroom with extras when needed. Realistic program of concerts and contests planned.

Contact:
Ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for more details and a chat or email

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver
