                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Bollington Brass Band

Posted: 22-Nov-2021

Required:
We are recruiting and are in need of a Solo Cornet. 1st section North West band looking forward to playing Spectrum at Blackpool this year. We have a sensible contest and concert program throughout the year. Currently rehearsing Thursdays 8-10pm.

Contact:
If you fancy a new challenge please feel free to contact the band in confidence at , Facebook or contact our MD Peter Christian on 07854619023

  Map to bandroom   Bollington Brass Band

Bollington Brass Band

Posted: 9-Nov-2021

Required:
We are recruiting and are in need of a Solo Cornet. 1st section North West band looking forward to playing Spectrum at Blackpool this year. We have a sensible contest and concert program throughout the year. Currently rehearsing Thursdays 8-10pm.

Contact:
If you fancy a new challenge please feel free to contact the band in confidence at , Facebook or contact our MD Peter Christian on 07854619023

  Map to bandroom   Bollington Brass Band
view all events »

What's on

Glossop Old Band - GLOSSOP OLD BAND REMEMBRANCE CONCERT.

Sunday 14 November • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Harlow Brass Band - Harlow Royal British Legion

Sunday 14 November • Harlow Playhouse . Playhouse Square . Harlow CM20 1LS

Bodmin Town Band - Bodmin Town Band annual remembrance day parade

Sunday 14 November • Priory Park, Bodmin PL312AE

Regent Hall Concerts - Magli Brass Quintet

Friday 19 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Youth Brass in Concert

Saturday 20 November • St Mary's Square, Gateshead Quays, Gateshead NE8 2JR

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Bollington Brass Band

November 22 • We are recruiting and are in need of a Solo Cornet. 1st section North West band looking forward to playing Spectrum at Blackpool this year. We have a sensible contest and concert program throughout the year. Currently rehearsing Thursdays 8-10pm.

Syston Band

November 22 • We are looking for a Principal Cornet player to join our friendly 4th section band. Whether you are a seasoned front row player or are after a new challenge we are looking for you. We are also looking for Front row Cornets, Trombones, and a Euphonium.

Market Rasen Band

November 22 • We have urgent vacancies for Euphonium section, Trombone, Bass and percussion.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Duncan A. Beckley

BA, MA
Conductor, adjudicator, band trainer and teacher

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top