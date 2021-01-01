                 

The Marple Band

Posted: 29-Nov-2021

Required:
Want a change of scene. We're a friendly group of 1st Section musicians who are looking for a Bb Bass player, variety of cornets(depending on experience), 2nd Horn, 2nd Trombone and kit percussion. We are currently preparing for NW Regionals.

Contact:
Contact us via facebook or or telephone 01457864054. All applications in strictest confidence. We rehearse in Marple on a Friday night from 8-10pm, you are welcome to come for a blow.

  Map to bandroom   The Marple Band

The Marple Band

Posted: 13-Nov-2021

Required:
Are you looking for a change of scene. We are a 1st Section, friendly group of musicians who are looking for a Bb Bass , variety of cornets( depending on experience), 2nd Trombone & kit percussion to join us for 2022 NW Regionals.

Contact:
Contact us via facebook or or telephone 01457864054. All applications in strictest confidence. We rehearse at our own bandroom in Marple, currently on Friday night from 8-10pm, you are welcome to come for a blow.

  Map to bandroom   The Marple Band
