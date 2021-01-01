                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Glossop Old Band

Posted: 1-Dec-2021

Required:
GLOSSOP OLD BAND, 1st Section Midlands Area, are looking to recruit the following players with immediate effect. One experienced Front Row Cornet player, position negotiable. (Principal seat available to right applicant), Solo Trombone and Solo Baritone.

Contact:
Applications via email to
The band rehearse once a week on Tuesday evening 8 till 10pm. We will rehearse two night a week, when approaching Contests or whenever required.
Friendly band with our own Band Club.
Come and join us.

  Map to bandroom   Glossop Old Band
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Grenadiers Guards

Friday 3 December • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 4 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church . The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

VBS Poynton Brass Band - Christmas Concert

Sunday 5 December • Poynton Civic Centre SK12 1RB

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 5 December • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church St. London SE10 9BJ

Glossop Old Band - Besses o'th' Barn Band.

Sunday 5 December • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

city of coventry brass

December 1 • City of Coventry Brass have immediate vacancy for BBb bass player. Instrument available.We rehearse in Coventry on a Thursday evening

Glossop Old Band

December 1 • GLOSSOP OLD BAND, 1st Section Midlands Area, are looking to recruit the following players with immediate effect. One experienced Front Row Cornet player, position negotiable. (Principal seat available to right applicant), Solo Trombone and Solo Baritone.

Staines Brass

November 30 • Staines Brass 1st Section are looking for , Solo Euphonium player to join our ranks. Our rehearsal nights are Thursday 8pm and we are based The Lammas Park, Staines, TW18 4XZ

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Chris King

MBA, BMus(Hons), LRSM, AoBBA
Conductor, Arranger, Adjudicator, Compere, Band Trainer

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top