Glossop Old Band

Posted: 8-Dec-2021

Required:
GLOSSOP OLD BAND, 1st Section Midlands Area, are looking to recruit the following players with immediate effect. One experienced Front Row Cornet player, position negotiable. (Principal seat available to right applicant), Solo Trombone and Solo Baritone.

Contact:
Applications in confidence to
The band rehearse once a week on Tuesday evening 8 till 10pm.
We will rehearse two night a week, when approaching Contests or whenever required.
Come and join us in this exciting time for the Band

  Map to bandroom   Glossop Old Band
Glossop Old Band

