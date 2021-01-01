                 

Garforth Brass

Posted: 9-Dec-2021

Required:
Garforth Brass (3rd section Yorkshire Area) is seeking a 2nd horn, 2nd baritone and Euphonium to complete the line-up. We are looking to build further following recent promotion and merger with Garforth Jubilee Band.

Contact:
The band rehearses at Garforth Methodist Church, Church Lane, Garforth LS25 1NW on Sunday evenings from 6.15pm-8.30pm. Please contact MD John Thompson on 07766 880302 or Band Manager Alistair Hull on 07985 212207, .


What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 10 December • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Black Dyke Band - Huddersfield Choral Society

Friday 10 December • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

York Railway Institute Band - Prima Vocal Ensemble

Saturday 11 December • Selby Abbey. The Crescent. Selby. YO8 4PU YO8 4PU

Glossop Old Band - The Oldham Band (Lees)

Sunday 12 December • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Mole Veterans Band - Christmas Concert

Tuesday 14 December • Fetcham Village Hall. The Street, Fetcham. Leatherhead, Surrey KT22 9QS

Vacancies

