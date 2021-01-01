1 to 4 of 4
Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
Posted: 10-Dec-2021
Required:
A vacancy exists for a capable and committed ** SOLO CORNET PLAYER ** to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.
Contact:
All enquiries in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney, Secretary who can be contacted by telephone on 01189 414920 or e-mail at
Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
Posted: 10-Dec-2021
Required:
A vacancy exists for a capable and committed ** EEb AND / OR BBb PLAYER ** to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.
Contact:
All enquiries in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney, Secretary who can be contacted by telephone on 01189 414920 or e-mail at
Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
Posted: 10-Dec-2021
Required:
A vacancy exists for a capable and committed ** KIT AND / OR TUNED PERCUSSIONIST ** to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.
Contact:
All enquiries in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney, Secretary who can be contacted by telephone on 01189 414920 or e-mail at
Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
Posted: 10-Dec-2021
Required:
A vacancy exists for a capable and committed ** SOLO TENOR HORN PLAYER ** who would welcome the opportunity to develop their skills, particularly as a soloist, as the band establishes itself in the third section.
Contact:
All enquiries in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney, Secretary who can be contacted by telephone on 01189 414920 or e-mail at