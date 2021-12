Chinnor Silver December 13 • We are looking for CORNET(position negotiable) and 2ND TROMBONE PLAYERS to join us in the new year.. Good but realistic book of concerts and concerts planned.. With The Aeronaughts as our area test piece whats not to like.

Ocean Brass December 13 • Ocean Brass (3rd section National Finalists) are looking for an experienced cornet player to fill the principal seat. We rehearse on Thursday evenings at Banister Park Bowls Club in Southampton, under the directorship of Andy Wareham (RWCMD Graduate).

Glossop Old Band December 13 • GLOSSOP OLD BAND, 1st Section Midlands Area, are looking to recruit the following players with immediate effect. One experienced Front Row Cornet player, position negotiable. (Principal seat available to right applicant), Solo Trombone and Solo Baritone.

view all cards » Pro fessional Cards