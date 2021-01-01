Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Glossop Old Band

Posted: 26-Dec-2021

Required:

GLOSSOP OLD BAND, 1st Section Midlands Area, are looking to recruit a Solo Trombone Player, with immediate effect. Rehearsal commence immediately after New Year, on Gilbert Vinters, SPECTRUM, for the Midlands 1st Section Area Contest.



Contact:

Applications in the strictest confidence to

The band rehearse once a week on Tuesday evening 8 till 10pm.

We will rehearse two night a week, when approaching Contests or whenever required.

Come and join us.

Glossop Old Band

Posted: 26-Dec-2021

Required:

GLOSSOP OLD BAND, 1st Section Midlands Area, are looking to recruit an Experienced Front Row Cornet player with immediate effect. (Principal seat available to right applicant)



Contact:

Applications in the strictest confidence to

The band rehearse once a week on Tuesday evening 8 till 10pm.

We will rehearse two night a week, when approaching Contests or whenever required.

Come and join us.