Harlow Brass Band
Posted: 3-Jan-2022
Required:
HBB have a vacancy for a Musical Director. We are a friendly, non-contesting band who reach a good standard. We are asked to play at a variety of events throughout the year and have our own Spring & Christmas concerts. We rehearse on Thursdays, 8-10pm.
Contact:
New players are also very welcome. Trombones in particular.
Please contact us onMap to bandroom Harlow Brass Band
