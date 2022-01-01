                 

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 3-Jan-2022

Required:
NEW YEAR NEW CHALLENGE? We are looking to complete our line up for this year and require 2nd TROMBONE and a CORNET PLAYERS to achieve this. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings .

Contact:
Ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for a chat and more details or you can email

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 13-Dec-2021

Required:
We are looking for CORNET(position negotiable) and 2ND TROMBONE PLAYERS to join us in the new year. Good but realistic book of concerts and concerts planned. With The Aeronaughts as our area test piece whats not to like.

Contact:
ring the MD on 07887717997 OR 01844 352291 for a chat and more details

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver
