The Wigston Band January 4 • Based in Leicestershire, The Wigston Band are especially looking for new members to join us for the Second Section Midlands Area contest to be held on Saturday 26th February and beyond.. . Front Row Cornet. Back Row Cornet. Solo Trombone. Kit Percussionist

Chadderton Band January 3 • Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band particularly on Euph Trom Drums and Horn. Come along for a blow most welcome.

Chinnor Silver January 3 • NEW YEAR NEW CHALLENGE?. We are looking to complete our line up for this year and require 2nd TROMBONE and a CORNET PLAYERS to achieve this. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings ..

