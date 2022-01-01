Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Easingwold Town Band

Posted: 6-Jan-2022

Required:

Vacancies for Principal Cornet and a Tutti Solo Cornet in our friendly and team-spirited 4th-section registered band, as we look to retain our North of England 4th-section winners title in March 2022. Rehearsals Monday 7.30 - 9.15 p.m.



Contact:

We're 12 miles N of York, just off the A19. Our bandroom(YO61 3DB) is close to Easingwold Market Place, car park adjacent. Please contact our Musical Director Alistair Shipman: phone/text: 07752 382353