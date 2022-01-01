                 

Positions Vacant

Uppermill Band

Posted: 8-Jan-2022

Required:
UPPERMILL BAND North West 2nd Section Champions & 2021 National Finalists have a vacancy for a FLUGEL HORN / SOLO CORNET player We are looking for a player who demonstrates musicality, technical ability and importantly to be part of Team Uppermill

Contact:
This is an exciting time to join our team with our newly appointed MD Jamie Cooper. We are back to full COVID safe rehearsals on Mon & Wed in our bandroom located in Saddleworth OL3 7HY Please call our MD 07830 128167 or email

  Map to bandroom   Uppermill Band
What's on

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Championships

Saturday 8 January • Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Championships

Sunday 9 January • Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Regent Hall Concerts -

Friday 14 January • The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra. Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Black Dyke Band - Morley Town Hall

Saturday 15 January • Queen Street, Morley, Leeds LS27 9DY

Black Dyke Band - Marlborough College

Sunday 16 January • Bath Road, Marlborough, . SN8 1PA

Vacancies

Tylorstown Band

January 8 • We have a vacancy for a first-class cornet player, position negotiable, the band are currently in Championship Section and are looking forward to a busy 2022 including the Welsh Open, Welsh Regional Championships and the Spring Festival in Blackpool.

Lydney Band

January 8 • Vacancy exists for a PERCUSSIONIST (preferably with experience of TIMPANI). We are a 3rd section band (West of England), based in the Forest of Dean. Rehearsal: Friday evenings. Good travel links from Gloucester, South Wales and South Gloucestershire

Pro Cards

Simon Gresswell


Conductor, adjudicator, tutor, tuba specialist

               

