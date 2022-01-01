Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band January 10 • Require tutti cornets to complete the line up for the regionals. Rehearsals are Monday and Thursday 7:45-9:30pm in Wakefield

Chalford Band January 10 • We are currently looking for a kit percussionist to complete our experienced line-up. Our rehearsal nights are Monday and Thursday and we are based just outside of Stroud, Gloucestershire.

Watford Band January 10 • Watford Band is looking for players. Do you play Bb Bass, 2nd Horn, 2nd Trombone or a Percussion? We rehearse Tuesday and Thursday usually 8 - 10, although at the moment 7.30 - 9. Our band room is in Bushey, Watford.

