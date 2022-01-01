                 

Wantage Youth Brass

Posted: 9-Jan-2022

Required:
Our enthusiastic youth band is looking for the following players: Front row cornet players (grade 5/6 standard) 2nd euph tenor horns percussion

Contact:
Please contact for details

  Map to bandroom   Wantage Youth Brass
What's on

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Championships

Saturday 8 January • Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Championships

Sunday 9 January • Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Regent Hall Concerts -

Friday 14 January • The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra. Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Black Dyke Band - Morley Town Hall

Saturday 15 January • Queen Street, Morley, Leeds LS27 9DY

Black Dyke Band - Marlborough College

Sunday 16 January • Bath Road, Marlborough, . SN8 1PA

Vacancies

Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band

January 10 • Require tutti cornets to complete the line up for the regionals. Rehearsals are Monday and Thursday 7:45-9:30pm in Wakefield

Chalford Band

January 10 • We are currently looking for a kit percussionist to complete our experienced line-up. Our rehearsal nights are Monday and Thursday and we are based just outside of Stroud, Gloucestershire.

Watford Band

January 10 • Watford Band is looking for players. Do you play Bb Bass, 2nd Horn, 2nd Trombone or a Percussion? We rehearse Tuesday and Thursday usually 8 - 10, although at the moment 7.30 - 9. Our band room is in Bushey, Watford.

Pro Cards

Stan Lippeatt

BA, LRSM
Conductor, adjudicator, tutor

               

