Harworth Brass January 9 • A non-competing friendly band, on the border between Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire. We rehearse every Thursday 7-9pm/ Current vacancies at Harworth Brass 3rd cornets Trombones Bb Bass x1

Syston Band January 9 • We are looking for a Principal Cornet player and Soprano Cornet player to join our friendly 4th section band to complete our line up for the area in March. We are also looking for Cornets, Trombones, and a Bb Bass

Rainford Band January 9 • We are on the hunt for a first class principal cornet player!. This is a rare opportunity to join one of the North West’s leading bands..

