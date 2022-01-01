                 

Watford Band

Posted: 10-Jan-2022

Required:
Watford Band is looking for players. Do you play Bb Bass, 2nd Horn, 2nd Trombone or a Percussion? We rehearse Tuesday and Thursday usually 8 - 10, although at the moment 7.30 - 9. Our band room is in Bushey, Watford.

Contact:
Visit our website www.watfordband.org.uk to learn more about the band.
Please get in touch with us at . or contact

  Map to bandroom   Watford Band

Watford Band

Posted: 10-Jan-2022

Required:
Watford band is looking for a percussion section for the area contest on March the 20th at Stevenage. If you are a tuned percussionist or kit player please contact us. Visit our website www.watfordband.org.uk to learn more about the band.

Contact:
Please get in touch with our Musical Director a call if you are interested 07801 706387.
We rehearse Tuesday and Thursday usually 8 — 10, although at the moment 7.30 — 9. Our band room is in Bushey, Watford.

  Map to bandroom   Watford Band
