Waterbeach Brass

Posted: 12-Jan-2022

Required:

MD Waterbeach Brass, Cambridge. A serious, hardworking and ambitious band within a friendly supportive culture. Top half 2nd Section L&SC. Looking for an experienced and energetic MD to develop the band musically and make playing enjoyable for all



Contact:

4th at Butlins 2022. Full band. No player vacancies. Good attendance at rehearsals on Monday evenings with second rehearsals on Wednesdays before contests and major concerts..

Richard Dean, or 07801 677288.

